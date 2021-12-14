'Aap aaye bahaar aayi': Sena MP Sanjay Raut to Rahul Gandhi after Congress leader joins protest of suspended 12 MPs; watch video

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who was joined by Congress former president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday amid the demonstration by opposition leaders over suspension of 12 MPs said, "ap aaye bahaar aayi (with you came the spring)."

Rahul Gandhi, had walked up to the Gandhi statue in Parliament House to meet 12 Rajya Sabha MPs who have been staging a demonstration for over two weeks against their suspension from the Upper House.

Opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha held a protest march from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk with Rahul Gandhi alleging that the Opposition is not being allowed to raise issues in Parliament, which is now merely a building and a museum.

In a video of the interaction, Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking up to the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs. He is greeted by Sanjay Raut, who embraces Rahul Gandhi and says, "aap aaye bahaar aayi (with you came the spring)."

“आप आए, बहार आयी!” says #SanjayRaut to #RahulGandhi as the latter joins the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest inside #Parliament pic.twitter.com/fh6XTJ4tfY — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) December 14, 2021

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi then posed for pictures with Sanjay Raut and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others.

Meanwhile, according to news agency ANI, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met a group of opposition leaders and held consultations with them to evolve a joint strategy in Parliament.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, J&K National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and DMK leader T R Baalu were among the leaders who met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence.

More such meetings would be held in the next few days, in a bid to bring all opposition forces together.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 07:33 PM IST