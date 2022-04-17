Aam Admi Party will form govt in Chhattisgarh in coming years: AAP state in-charge Gopal Rai

After conquering Delhi, and Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party has now focused its attention on Chhattisgarh. In order to make the public aware of its activities and ambition, a team led by Chhattisgarh in-charge cum AAP’s Minister Gopal Rai and Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Sandeep Pathak addressed a joint press conference at Raipur Press Club on Sunday and alleged Bhupesh Baghel's government of cheating and acting as a puppet in the hands of mining and other Mafia.

"In the coming years, AAP will form a government in Chhattisgarh," both the leaders said in a joint statement.

While praising the initiative taken by Kejriwal’s government in Delhi, Pathak said, "Delhi is the only state in India where the government is providing basic services and amenities including health, education, water and electricity, free of cost to its public."

"In addition, it is also running special schemes for the welfare of women. Despite these expenditures, the government is running in profit," Pathak added.

The government has lots of money and only required efficient management and strict checks on corruption. Unfortunately, the Congress government failed to curb corruption. It has become a puppet in the hands of the mining Mafia and others, Pathak alleged.

Attacking the Baghel govt, Gopal Rai said, "during Raman Singh regime the state was running under debt of Rs 48,000 crore but within three years of Baghel’s rule it crossed the mark of Rs 1 lakh crores. Such things happened in Chhattisgarh like mineral and resource enriched states."

He further said that providing basic amenities free of cost to the people of the state is not a wrong decision. "By nailing corruption, such things can be done," said Rai.

"Therefore, AAP has emerged as an alternative to this defective system, and has full faith that the people will vote for the party in coming assembly elections," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:00 PM IST