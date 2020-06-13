Aakar Patel back on Twitter in India; shares 'notice of unwithholding' sent by social media site

On Saturday, journalist and former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel found his Twitter account unblocked in India. Announcing his comeback the activist whose account was recently "withheld in India" shared Twitter's "Notice of Unwithholding".

Patel's Twitter account had, until some time ago, been "withheld in India". This occurred soon after he took to Twitter calling for protests in the manner of the US protests over George Floyd's death.

"At this time, we are no longer withholding access in India to your account," read the notice that Patel captioned with a simple "hello".