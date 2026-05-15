'Aagey Badhna Hai To Cycle Hi Vikalp Hai': Akhilesh Targets BJP Over Fuel Price Hike In UP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo

Lucknow: “Aagey badhna hai to cycle hi vikalp hai,” Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday as he took a swipe at the BJP government following the latest increase in petrol, diesel and CNG prices in Uttar Pradesh.

The remark by the Samajwadi Party chief, posted on social media, carried political undertones as the bicycle is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party. The remark was seen as both a swipe at rising fuel prices and a political message projecting the bicycle, the Samajwadi Party’s election symbol, as an affordable alternative for the common man struggling with inflation.

Fuel prices increased across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, adding to inflation concerns among consumers. In Lucknow, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.84 per litre while diesel prices increased by Rs 3.01 per litre.

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Following the revision, petrol is now being sold at Rs 97.55 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.82 per litre in the state capital.

CNG prices also remained elevated. Officials of Green Gas Limited said the revised rates implemented earlier continue to remain applicable in Lucknow and nearby districts.

Praveen Singh, AGM of Green Gas Limited, said CNG prices in Lucknow currently stand at Rs 98 per kilogram. He added that the same rates are applicable in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Unnao and Agra.

In another social media post, Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the BJP government over the delay in allocation of portfolios to newly inducted ministers in Uttar Pradesh.

He alleged that the delay reflected internal power struggles within the ruling establishment and sarcastically remarked that the new ministers were “sitting in the spectators’ gallery waiting for departmental slips from above”.

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Yadav further claimed that the public would closely monitor ministers and government departments through social media and citizen journalism. He alleged that people would gather audio, video and documentary evidence related to corruption and irregularities in governance.

Accusing the BJP government of promoting corruption, the Samajwadi Party chief said people would no longer tolerate misuse of taxpayers’ money and warned that the government would eventually have to answer to an increasingly aware public.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party dismissed the allegations as political rhetoric and said allocation of ministries was carried out according to administrative requirements and due procedure.