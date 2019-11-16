Aadhar Card Update: No document needed to update basic information, address can be changed online

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) now allows citizens to update basic personal information like name, date of birth and gender on their Aadhar cards.
A recent tweet sent by the official Aadhar account informed the public that no documents will be required for updating photograph, biometrics (fingerprint and iris scan), gender, mobile number and email ID in Aadhaar. The person only needs to carry their Aadhar card to the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) to get the details updated.
The official twitter handle for Aadhar also tweeted a video explaining the service process at any ASK.
The better news is, of the six services, a person can now even update their address online. In order to update the address, a person needs to have a registered mobile number as the One-Time-Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.
Existing Aadhar cardholders and new -applicants can book appointments with the ASKs near them for services related to fresh Aadhaar enrolment, name update, address update, mobile number update, Email id update, date of birth update, gender and biometrics update.
Any citizen can also walk-in or book an appointment online from the UIDAI website to avail the services provided at every ASK.
