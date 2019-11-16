Aadhar Card Update: No document needed to update basic information, address can be changed online

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) now allows citizens to update basic personal information like name, date of birth and gender on their Aadhar cards.

A recent tweet sent by the official Aadhar account informed the public that no documents will be required for updating photograph, biometrics (fingerprint and iris scan), gender, mobile number and email ID in Aadhaar. The person only needs to carry their Aadhar card to the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) to get the details updated.

The official twitter handle for Aadhar also tweeted a video explaining the service process at any ASK.