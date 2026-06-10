From CM Rekha Gupta To Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Leaders Offer Prayers, Celebrate As PM Modi Becomes Longest Serving Elected Prime Minister

Prime Minister Modi | DD India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved the milestone of becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. On this occasion, BJP leaders all over India are celebrating by offering prayers across various temples for his health and long life.

PM Modi, too, posted on X, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust."

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BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with BJP MPs Harsh Malhotra and Bansuri Swaraj, offer prayers at Jhandewalan Mandir to mark PM Modi becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta wrote in a post, "Today, the PM has completed the longest tenure of any Prime Minister serving the country—a tenure marked by continuous service without taking a single day off... Today, every citizen of the country wishes to thank him and express deep gratitude for his contribution toward a 'Viksit Bharat'."

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Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Today is a matter of great pride for all of us that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is touching new heights. I am fully confident that his popularity will increase even more in the country and the world."

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Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, " It is a very special day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his journey to serve people, leading India with development and good governance. Under his leadership, the nation’s honour has risen at home and abroad. 12 years of his government, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru’s record as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister. Prayers were offered today in Puri, joined by MP Sambit Patra and party workers."

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In Delhi, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "It is a matter of great fortune for all of us that under the leadership of PM Modi for the past 12 years, the country has witnessed new dimensions of development, security and prosperity. As a democratic leader, he has enhanced India's prestige. He is also going to complete 25 years in Administration since his tenure as the CM. Under PM Modi's leadership, today India is progressing towards Viksit Bharat 2047."