'A Tale Of Two Journalists', Rajdeep Sardesai Trolled Over His Post On Sonam Wangchuk's Detention & Gurmit Ram Rahim's Parole

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and his wife, former Journalist and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose | X

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk who was on a peaceful march to the national capital, was detained by Delhi Police on Monday night. On Tuesday reactions started flooding from all fronts after the police action. Posting his reaction on social media, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai compared activist Wangchuk's detention to rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole, attracting criticism and trolling.

Sardesai posted on X, "A tale of two: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk detained at Delhi border while on a peace march. Convicted for rape and murder, Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be out on parole yet again with days to go for Haryana elections. Demo-crazy? (sic)."

However, in no time the post attracted harsh criticism on Sardesai's professional and personal life, including his wife, former journalist and now Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sagarika Ghose.

"A tale of two Journalists: One journalist who claimed to be neutral and apolitical, went on to join TMC, and become the Member of Parliament. The other neutral journalist, who happens to be her husband, is the unofficial spokesperson of Congress Party. Together, they tried to white wash a brutal rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar hospital. Not Hypo-Crazy, it is Hypocris," user Rupa Murthy commented to Sardesai's post.

While another user replied, "Are you casting aspersions on the integrity of the Judiciary? Because as far as we know only the judiciary can convict & grant parole."

