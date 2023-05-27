A divided house over inauguration of new parliament building

A solemn and momentous occasion — the inauguration of the 'Temple of Democracy' — has turned into a political spat over what constitutes constitutional propriety, with neither side inclined to bend backwards to accommodate the other.

It was expected that after days of fiery polemics over who ought to inaugurate the majestic structure, some attempt will be made to redeem the situation, but that was alas not to be.

No attempt was made to convene an all-party meeting either to find a common ground in the vitiated atmospherics. The onus for the abject failure to retrieve the situation rests as much on the Opposition as the ruling dispensation.

For the Opposition, it is a democratic protest against what it perceives is an insult to the President of India and an attempt to devalue the role of the head of state by none other than the prime minister. To add to the cacophony, there was a needless controversy about the 'Sengol' and whether it indeed symbolises the transition of power from the British to the Indians.

The BJP, in turn, sees the controversy through its own historical prism of the Opposition suffering from a pathological hatred of the prime minister and its contempt for Indian icons and traditions.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday. However, 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration, as they are upset over Modi leading the unveiling, instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The Adheenams, who arrived from Chennai in Delhi earlier on Saturday, handed over the Sengol to Modi at his residence; he also took their blessings.

According to sources, the Sengol will be installed in the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament between 8:30 am and 9 am on Sunday.

Given the ongoing controversy about the inauguration of the new Parliament building, security has been beefed up around the premises. Over 70 police personnel have been deployed in and around the area, Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak said.

Delhi Police have received inputs regarding some “anti-PM” and “anti-India” slogans that could be put by miscreants on walls of the premises.

Modi, meanwhile, on Saturday described the new Parliament building as a “temple of democracy” and wished that it continues to strengthen India's development trajectory and empower millions.

Tagging a tweet by Union minister Hardeep Puri lauding the new Parliament building, Modi said on Twitter, “May this Temple of Democracy continue strengthening India's development trajectory and empowering millions.”

The prime minister also re-tweeted several people's posts with the video of the new Parliament building and their voiceovers. “Several people are expressing their joy on #MyParliamentMyPride. Through very emotional voice-overs they are conveying a spirit of pride that our nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfil people's aspirations with more vigour,” he tweeted.

