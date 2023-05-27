PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament amid boycott from 20 opposition parties; PM shares video

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
The new parliament building will be inaugurated by PM, Narendra Modi, tomorrow 28th May
ANI
A video of the newly built parliament was uploaded by PM, Narendra Modi on social media yesterday, under the hash tag- #MyParliamentMyPride
ANI
"The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud... I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," read the PM's tweet
ANI
"...A monument symbolizing India's pride and progress. #MyParliamentMyPride," tweeted Amit Shah
ANI
"The new Parliament is an expression of a New India. It makes the working of our democracy more efficient...#MyParliamentMyPride," tweeted S Jaishankar
ANI
According to the government, the Central Vista would be larger, energy efficient and Divyang friendly
ANI
Meanwhile, 20 opposition parties have announced a boycott of the ceremony.
ANI
They say that PM is 'sidelining' president Murmu, by inaugurating the parliament himself, rather than inviting her to do it
ANI
They claim that it is a 'grave insult and direct assault on democracy'
ANI