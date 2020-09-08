A day after fresh Indo-China clash at LAC, photos of Chinese soldiers carrying rods, spears and machetes surface

On Monday, Chinese troops clashed yet again with their Indian counterparts at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed that Chinese troops had attempted to close in on their position in eastern Ladakh and then fired shots into the air "in an attempt to intimidate own troops".
As tensions continue to escalate at the border, this was the first time in 45 years that firearms had been used at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Armed with stick-machetes and guns, they had attempted to make their way forward, in a manner reminiscent of the Galwan Valley clash from earlier this year.
Since then, two pictures have emerged showing the Chinese solders armed with stick machetes and with guns slung on their backs.
The fresh confrontation in Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening where the soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) carried clubs and spears erupted three days after the defence ministers of India and China held talks in Moscow, and ahead of an expected meeting.
"In the instant case on September 7, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own (Indian) troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops," the Army said in a statement. An identical statement was also issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
(With inputs from agencies)
