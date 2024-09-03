 'A Courtesy Meet,' Says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren After Meeting Congress Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi In New Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'A Courtesy Meet,' Says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren After Meeting Congress Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi In New Delhi

'A Courtesy Meet,' Says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren After Meeting Congress Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi In New Delhi

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said "I was planning to meet them for a long time. It was a courtesy meeting. We will now have discussions regarding the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Everything else is fine and peaceful. We will run the government with full strength and in the future win the elections too."

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Jharkhand CM Soren dubbed his meeting as "a courtesy meet" and said that both the parties will soon start discussions regarding the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

Read Also
'Will Protect Rights Of Tribals,' Says Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Ahead Of Joining BJP On...
article-image

Addressing media persons, after his meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said "I was planning to meet them for a long time. It was a courtesy meeting. We will now have discussions regarding the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Everything else is fine and peaceful. We will run the government with full strength and in the future win the elections too."

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Sufi Saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz In Ajmer

FPJ Shorts
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range

Earlier on Monday, Jharkhand CM Soren visited Sufi saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz in Ajmer, Rajasthan and prayed for the well-being of his state and the country.

He said, "Once again I reached Sufi saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz...I prayed for the well-being of the people of this state and country."

Read Also
'Infiltrators Occupying Land Of Heroes': Champai Soren Accuses JMM-Led Jharkhand Govt Of Neglecting...
article-image

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Joins BJP

Recently, in what was termed as a setback to Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), senior leader of the party and former CM of the state Champai Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ranchi on August 30.

On joining the BJP, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) veteran expressed his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

The state is set to witness an election to the 81-member Legislative Assembly later this year as the current government's tenure ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates. In the 2020 Assembly election the JMM won 30 seats and the Congress won 16 seats. In the recent Lok Sabha election BJP had won the largest number of seats with 8 wins, the JMM won 3 sats and the Congresss 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bill Seeking Death Penalty For Rape Convicts Brought In Haste,' Says Leader Of Opposition In West...

'Bill Seeking Death Penalty For Rape Convicts Brought In Haste,' Says Leader Of Opposition In West...

Tripura CM Manik Saha Casts His Vote For Rajya Sabha Election At State Legislative Assembly

Tripura CM Manik Saha Casts His Vote For Rajya Sabha Election At State Legislative Assembly

'A Courtesy Meet,' Says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren After Meeting Congress Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge...

'A Courtesy Meet,' Says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren After Meeting Congress Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge...

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals killed In Encounter With Security Forces At Dantewada-Bijapur Border;...

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals killed In Encounter With Security Forces At Dantewada-Bijapur Border;...

World Bank Raises India's Growth To 7% From 6.6% For FY25

World Bank Raises India's Growth To 7% From 6.6% For FY25