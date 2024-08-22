Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi, Demands 'Stringent Central Legislation' For Persons Involved In Such Crimes

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi amid Kolkata doctor rape-murder case | X

Kolkata, August 22: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called for "stringent central legislation" in the wake of the "regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country."

This is the first time that CM Mamata Banerjee has written to PM Modi after the horrific rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Mamata Banerjee also took to X and shared the letter with the caption, "I have written this letter today to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India."

Mamata in her letter stated that it is "horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country" and that such cases "shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation."

Demands Stringent Central Legislation

In a move that is being viewed as the West Bengal CM urging the Centre to take legal steps and go beyond talks amid the uproad over the trainee doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata, Mamata demanded "stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment" for persons involved in such dastardly crimes.

"Such serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes," she stated in her letter to PM Modi.

#WATCH | Chief advisor to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay says, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to PM Modi. She has written - Respected Prime Minister, I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurrence of rape… pic.twitter.com/gW2oZ2Ipam — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

Recommending measures that could ensure speedy justice in such cases, Mamata wrote, "Setting up of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation to ensure quick justice. Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days."

West Bengal Govt & Police Had Faced Fire Over Shoddy Probe

The West Bengal police and government faced serious criticism for lapses in the investigation in the rape-murder probe of the trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College And Hospital which took place on August 9.

The Kolkata High Court handed over the case to the CBI and doctors in Kolkata and across the country protested over the horrific rape-murder of the trainee doctor. On August 20, the Supreme Court took the suo motu cognisance of the matter.