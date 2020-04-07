9 Baje 9 Minute: POCOSO chairman hails successful management of pan-India light switch-off event

A preliminary report released by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) said the total reduction in all India demand recorded during the nine-minute lights off initiative was 31,089 MW.

According to the report, the all-India demand started reducing from 8.45 pm and minimum demand of 85,799 MW was recorded at 9.10 pm. Subsequently, from 9:10 pm, the demand started picking up and settled around 114400 MW at 10:10 pm.

Grid Frequency during the event remained in the range of 50.26 Hz to 49.70 Hz with maximum and minimum frequency of 50.259 Hz and 49.707 Hz recorded at 20:49 Hrs and 21:08 Hrs respectively.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to switch off their lights and light lamps/ candles on 5th April 2020 at 21:00 Hrs for 9 minutes.