9 Baje 9 Minute: POCOSO chairman hails successful management of pan-India light switch-off event

The chairman of Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) on Tuesday wrote a letter and thanked to all heads of State load despatch centres (SLDC) for successful management of pan-India light switch-off event on April 5.
In the letter Chairman and Managing Director of POSOCO, K.V.S.Baba said, "I along with my team at POSOCO would like to acknowledge and convey our sincere thanks and appreciation for the cooperation extended by the all Power System Operators at the SLDCs in managing the event successfully."
A preliminary report released by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) said the total reduction in all India demand recorded during the nine-minute lights off initiative was 31,089 MW.
According to the report, the all-India demand started reducing from 8.45 pm and minimum demand of 85,799 MW was recorded at 9.10 pm. Subsequently, from 9:10 pm, the demand started picking up and settled around 114400 MW at 10:10 pm.
Grid Frequency during the event remained in the range of 50.26 Hz to 49.70 Hz with maximum and minimum frequency of 50.259 Hz and 49.707 Hz recorded at 20:49 Hrs and 21:08 Hrs respectively.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to switch off their lights and light lamps/ candles on 5th April 2020 at 21:00 Hrs for 9 minutes.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)