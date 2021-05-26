84-year-old Haryana man, first COVID-19 patient to receive antibody cocktail in India, discharged

An 84-year-old man from Haryana who become the first person in India to be administered the Covid drug cocktail was discharged on Wednesday.

The antibody cocktail came into limelight after it was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he tested positive for the virus last year.

Mohabbat Singh, who was under treatment for the last five days at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital was on Tuesday given the drug over a 30 minute intravenous supply.

The cocktail of two fast acting antibodies-Casirivimab and Imdevimab is seen as a cutting-edge treatment that will provide protection to Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms before their condition deteriorates and they require hospitalization.

The first batch of the Roche antibody cocktail drug arrived in the country on Monday, according to an official announcement by Roche India and Cipla Limited.

"If these antibodies are injected into a patient infected with the Covid-19 virus at an early stage when the virus is trying to multiply then it blocks the virus from entering the cells of the patient from where it derives nutrition to multiply. So by blocking the virus they are stopping the multiplication of the virus and finally the virus spikes. It is one of the blocking mechanisms that is working against the Covid-19 virus," Doctor Naresh Trehan, Chairman and MD of Medanta hospital told ANI.