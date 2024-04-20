75.95% Voter Turnout Recorded In Assam’s 5 LS Constituencies | File Photo

A total of 75.95 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam’s five LS constituencies. The turnout may cross 80 per cent as reports from many interior polling stations were yet to be received. According to Election Commission, Jorhat recorded the highest voter turnout of 77.45 per cent while Lakhimpur recorded the lowest 68.85 per cent polling, Dibrugarh 71.05 per cent, Kaziranga 71.57 per cent and Sonitpur 71.34. Under the Dibrugarh LS constituency, Digboi Assembly constituency recorded 68.73 per cent turnout, Makum 69.52, Tinsukia 67.79, Chabua-Lahoal 79.26, Dibrugarh 77.95, Khowang 79.49, Duliajan 76.88, Tingkhong 79.54 and Naharkatia recorded 72.50 per cent polling. Union minister and BJP candidate in Dibrugarh LS seat, Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote at the Sahitya Sabha polling booth.

Sonowal is locked in a contest with former AASU leader and united opposition Forum candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi. “Democracy will be made stronger by the people’s participation. I have seen voters coming out in huge numbers, a good sign for democracy. It showed people are happy with our work,” Sonowal said. Sonowal won in the 2004 LS poll on the Asom Gana Parishad’s AGP ticket. After joining BJP in 2011, he fought in 2014 from Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency and defeated then Union minister Ranee Naraha. Sonowal quit the LS in 2016 after he became the chief minister of Assam.

Sonowal vs Lurinjyoti Gogoi

In 2021, he was again included in central politics by BJP and elected to RS in 2021. This time he was given a ticket from BJP in Dibrugarh as party dropped MP and Union minister Rameshwar Teli. Congress chose not to field any candidate in Dibrugarh and gave this seat to its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Lurinjyoti Gogoi and AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar also exrecised their franchise.

Jorhat recorded highest turnout of 77.96 per cent. Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote. Sonitpur recorded 71.34 per cent voter turnout. BJP candidate in Sonitpur Ranjit Dutta voted in Borkothiabari, Behali. His opponent Congress candidate Premlal Ganju and Behaliand AAP candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya also voted. Lakhimpur recorded 68.85 per cent voter turnout. Kaziranga recorded 71.57 per cent polling