7-Year-Old Dies After Getting Stuck In Weekly Market Traffic Jam In Hapur

A seven-year-old girl died after allegedly being stuck in a massive traffic jam caused by a weekly market in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, preventing her from reaching the hospital in time.

The child, Insa, daughter of Jan Mohammad and a resident of Gulawathi in Bulandshahr district, had come to visit her maternal grandmother in Mohalla Phoolgarhi, Hapur. On Wednesday, her health suddenly deteriorated and she reportedly suffered seizures, prompting the family to rush her to a nearby hospital on a motorcycle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to her maternal uncle Danish, they were on their way to seek urgent medical care when they encountered severe congestion due to a ‘peth’ (weekly market) set up along the route. The heavy traffic left them stranded for a prolonged period. Before they could reach medical assistance, the child stopped breathing.

The incident has left the family devastated and raised questions among residents about traffic management and the regulation of weekly markets that often cause large-scale congestion in urban areas.

Local authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the matter. The tragedy has sparked debate over whether such markets are properly regulated and whether municipal bodies should enforce stricter crowd and traffic control measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.