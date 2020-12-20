'7 pieces of concocted, false info': TMC's Derek O'Brien runs a 'fact check' on Amit Shah speech

Kolkata: Derek O'Brien, Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the latter's speech in West Bengal a day earlier. O'Brien took it upon himself to run what he called a 'fact check' on the Home Minister's speech and concluded that there are at least "7 pieces of concocted, false info" in the speech.

The TMC MP added a sardonic jibe at Amit Shah, noting that peddling such misinformation was "Actually, by his [the Home Minister's] standards, quite low!"

O'Brien who, prior to his Parliamentary career, became well known as the 'quizmaster' for the Bournvita Quiz Contest and other shows, had retained the brand on Twitter. He frequently takes to his official handle to 'fact check' attacks on the TMC from the opposition.

"#FactCheck of the speech made in Bengal by the henchman of the “tourist gang”. 7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech. Actually, by his standards, quite low!" O'Brien tweeted on this day.