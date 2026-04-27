'7 People Cannot Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha Defends His 'Right Man, Wrong Party' Narrative, Explains AAP Exit Amid Backlash - VIDEO |

New Delhi: Days after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha launched a scathing attack on his former party, alleging a toxic work environment and claiming it has strayed from its founding principles under Arvind Kejriwal.

In a video message shared on social media, Chadha said he increasingly felt like the 'right man in the wrong party,' adding that the AAP no longer allows leaders to function independently or voice their opinions freely, even in Parliament.

Gave 15 Years Of My Life To Build This Party: Raghav Chadha

“I gave 15 years of my life, my blood, sweat, and hard work, to build this party. But today, it is no longer the same. There is a toxic work culture where you are stopped from working and even speaking,” he said.

The former AAP leader also dismissed speculation that his exit was due to pressure, stating that the decision was driven by 'disappointment, disenchantment and disgust.' He noted that his move was not isolated, pointing out that six other leaders also chose to quit.

“One or two people can be wrong, but seven people cannot be wrong,” Chadha said, defending the collective decision to leave and join another political platform for what he termed positive politics.

Chadha Loses Nearly 2 Million Online Followers After BJP Switch

However, his remarks and political shift have triggered backlash online. Reports suggest Chadha lost over a million followers on Instagram within a day of his announcement, with the number reportedly nearing two million as criticism mounted.

AAP In Action Mode Following Massive Exodus

Meanwhile, the AAP has taken a strong stand against the defections, moving a petition before Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan seeking the disqualification of Chadha and six other MPs who exited the party. The party has also indicated that it may explore legal options.

The development comes at a crucial juncture for AAP, which is working to expand its presence in states like Punjab, Gujarat and Goa ahead of upcoming elections. Senior leader Manish Sisodia has reportedly held key discussions with Kejriwal to chart the party’s response to the ongoing political churn. Chadha, meanwhile, has stated that despite the controversy, he will continue to raise public issues with greater energy and commitment in his new political innings.