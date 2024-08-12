Bihar: At Least 7 Killed, 9 Injured After Stampede Breaks Out At Baba Siddhanath Temple In Jehanabad; Visuals Surface

A major accident was reported from Bihar's Jehanabad, where at least seven people died and nine were injured following a stampede on Monday morning.

Jehanabad District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey confirmed the incident to ANI, stating, "At least seven people died and nine injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control."

"It is a sad incident...All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this," said Vikas Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Jehanabad.

It is being reported that the police used force to control the crowd, which led to the stampede.

The incident reportedly occurred at Vanavar Hill in the Makhdumpur block.

Injured devotees were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving treatment.

Since it was the fourth Monday of the holy Sawan month, there was a significant rush inside the temple.

What led to the stampede?

An eyewitness told the news agency PTI that the situation spiraled out of control after a fight broke out between a flower seller and the crowd, leading to the stampede.

He mentioned that while forces were deployed at the entrance, there was no one present beyond that point to manage such a situation.