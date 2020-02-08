65th Filmfare Awards to give exposure to Assamese folk songs, dance forms

Guwahati: As massive preparations are going on to hold the much-awaited 65th Filmfare Awards event at the Helipad Ground of the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, a good exposure will be given to traditional Bihu dance, Satriya dance and fusion of folk and tribal dance forms during the programme.

Addressing media persons, Jayanta Malla Baruah, chairman of Assam Tourism development Commission (ATDC), said that altogether 35 artistes from Assam will perform Satriya dance under the guidance of Satriya exponent Jatin Goswami. “Leading cultural ambassador of Assam, Ranjit Gogoi, is training artistes to perform Bihu and fusion of other tribal dance forms during the event,” chairman of ATDC, destination partner of the event, said.

Altogether 115 artistes from Assam will depict the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Assam during the special 12-minute slot allotted for them during the coveted programme.

Expressing satisfaction the Assam tourism overwhelming response across the globe is getting through various ads and other promotional activities, Jayanta Malla Baruah said the Filmfare promos relating to Assam tourism by Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana are getting overwhelming response across the nation. “Indian TV stars like Elli Avram, Karishma Tanna, Aparshakti Khuranna, Angad Bedi have also shot promos in some places with historical and environmental importance, namely Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora, Sivasagar, Manash National Park etc,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the programme are available in BookMyShow website from Feb 7 and at Awesome Assam on Feb 8, 2020 from 11 am.

Announcing that categories like diamond, titanium and titanium plus will be most expensive categories available with price at Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively, the chairman of the ATDC saidthat overall 50% of the proceeds of the ticket sale will go to the CM's Relief Fund. “That is why we are targeting the premium categories for making maximum contribution to the cause,” he added.

However, a section of artistes from state have opposed the hosting of the event in Guwahati and termed it as misuse of public money and resources.

“At a time when the entire Northeast, especially Assam is vehemently opposing the Centre move against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), at personal level, I believe that this programme could have been avoided,” leading actor Ravi Sarma said.

Meanwhile, adviser of front-ranking students' body of state, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhatcharyya said that the government has organised the programme only to divert the attention of the masses from massive public resentment against the CAA.

However, youth heartthrob of the region, Zubeen Garg, has welcomed the initiative and said that those who are opposing the event are committing a big mistake. Our support to the Filmfare programme in Guwahati and ongoing massive opposition to the CAA should go parallaly, he said.