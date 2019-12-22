62 percent Indians support CAA, 65 per cent people say that NRC should be implemented pan-India: ABP-CVoter Survey

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have escalated across the country over the past week. While the protests continue, ABP-CVoter Survey has found that 62 percent Indians support CAA, 65% want pan-India NRC.

According to ABP Live, survey stated majority of the people believe that the Citizenship Amendment Act introduced by the Central government is not against the Muslim community. 56 per cent people think that CAA is not against Muslim community and will only rule out illegal immigrants living in the country. However, 32 per cent of the participants feel that the law is against the Muslim community. 8 per cent people, in the survey, said that they do not know about the act, whereas 4 per cent said that CAA is against everyone. The survey also revealed that among Muslims, 63 per cent were against the act, 35 supported it and 1 per cent said that they they don't know or cannot comment. In the Hindus, 67 per cent supported the Act and 32 per cent opposed it.