62 percent Indians support CAA, 65 per cent people say that NRC should be implemented pan-India: ABP-CVoter Survey

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have escalated across the country over the past week. While the protests continue, ABP-CVoter Survey has found that 62 percent Indians support CAA, 65% want pan-India NRC.
According to ABP Live, survey stated majority of the people believe that the Citizenship Amendment Act introduced by the Central government is not against the Muslim community. 56 per cent people think that CAA is not against Muslim community and will only rule out illegal immigrants living in the country. However, 32 per cent of the participants feel that the law is against the Muslim community. 8 per cent people, in the survey, said that they do not know about the act, whereas 4 per cent said that CAA is against everyone. The survey also revealed that among Muslims, 63 per cent were against the act, 35 supported it and 1 per cent said that they they don't know or cannot comment. In the Hindus, 67 per cent supported the Act and 32 per cent opposed it.
While 62 per cent people supported government over its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, and massive 65 per cent people said that NRC should be implemented across the country. However, 37 per cent of the people said they do not support the government for CAA. While 28 per cent think NRC should not be implemented across the country.
Hindus and Muslims remained divided on supporting the government stand on CAA as 67 per cent Hindus voted in favour of the government while 71 per cent Muslims supported the stand taken by the opposition parties over the Act, reported ABP Live.
Meanwhile, as many as 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad as well as prominent persons released a statement in support of the amended Citizenship Act. The signatories to the statement include Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Chairman, IIM Shillong, Sunaina Singh, Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University and JNU professor Ainul Hasan, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)