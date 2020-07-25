60-year-old Chennai woman alleges ABVP National President 'urinated' on her door; NSUI asks for action

A 60-year-old woman living in an apartment in Chennai's Nanganallur has alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) National President and head of the Department of Surgical Oncology in Kilpauk Medical College, Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, urinated on her door and threw used masks at her doorstep. The woman has also alleged that she has constantly been facing harassment from Dr Subbiah, who lives on the floor below hers.

The woman approached the Adambakkam Police Station on July 11 along with CCTV footage purportedly showing the doctor urinating in front of her house. However, an FIR has still not been filed in the case, reported The News Minute. The doctor has denied these allegations. "The video is doctored. That is not me. Someone is manipulating the situation," the doctor said.

According to the woman and her close ones, the harassment is a result of a tiff between the woman and the doctor which took place in January. The doctor wanted to use the woman's parking spot and the latter had asked him to pay Rs 1500 for it. He refused paying rent.

Her nephew and stand-up comedian Balaji Vijayaraghavan shared his aunt's plight on social media and added that the doctor's political ties are stopping the police from looking into this case further. Meanwhile, the case has turned political with National Students' Union of India (NSUI) asking for action against the ABVP President.

DMK leader Kanimozhi took to Twitter and hit out at the police. "This has become a routine on the part of the police to turn a blind eye on complaints against right wing members. @CMOTamilNadu should immediately intervene and ensure all are treated equally before law," he added.