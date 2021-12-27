6 naxals killed by security forces in encounter on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

At least six Naxals were killed on Monday in an encounter that took place in the forest area of Kistaram PS limit in the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh, reported news agency ANI.

"Around six Naxals have been killed in the encounter with security forces on the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. It was a joint operation of Telangana, Chhatisgarh police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem told news agency ANI.

"The operation is still continuing, we are monitoring the situation," he added.

Last week, naxals had set ablaze two vehicles and a machine parked at a stone crushing plant in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. They also threatened employees at the unit to stop the work during the incident. The plant is located in Murdonda village under Awapalli police station limits, over 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:31 AM IST