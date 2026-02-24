6 Labourers Killed, 15 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On NH-31 In Bihar's Bhagalpur

PM

At least six labourers were killed and around 15 others injured in a major road accident in Bhagalpur district on Tuesday evening. The incident took place on National Highway 31 under the jurisdiction of Jhandapur police station, between Dayalpur and Bagri overbridge.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to preliminary information, nearly a dozen workers were travelling in a makeshift vehicle, locally known as a ‘jugaad’ vehicle, when it was allegedly hit by a bus. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, throwing the labourers onto the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments later, a truck coming from behind ran over the workers who had fallen on the highway. Six labourers died on the spot due to the severe impact.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the accident and arranged for the injured to be shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Efforts were also made to clear the road and prevent traffic congestion on the busy highway.

Officials said three of the deceased were residents of Sameli in Katihar district, while one victim was a child from Mansi in Khagaria district. The identities of the remaining victims are being verified. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy.