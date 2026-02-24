 6 Labourers Killed, 15 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On NH-31 In Bihar's Bhagalpur
6 Labourers Killed, 15 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On NH-31 In Bihar's Bhagalpur

Six labourers were killed and around 15 injured in a horrific accident on NH-31 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. A bus allegedly hit their makeshift vehicle, causing it to overturn, after which a truck ran over the workers. Police shifted the injured to hospital and launched an investigation.

At least six labourers were killed and around 15 others injured in a major road accident in Bhagalpur district on Tuesday evening. The incident took place on National Highway 31 under the jurisdiction of Jhandapur police station, between Dayalpur and Bagri overbridge.

According to preliminary information, nearly a dozen workers were travelling in a makeshift vehicle, locally known as a ‘jugaad’ vehicle, when it was allegedly hit by a bus. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, throwing the labourers onto the road.

Moments later, a truck coming from behind ran over the workers who had fallen on the highway. Six labourers died on the spot due to the severe impact.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the accident and arranged for the injured to be shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Efforts were also made to clear the road and prevent traffic congestion on the busy highway.

Officials said three of the deceased were residents of Sameli in Katihar district, while one victim was a child from Mansi in Khagaria district. The identities of the remaining victims are being verified. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

