59 MPs from 19 parties seek early repatriation of baby Ariha from German foster care to India

At least 59 Members of Parliament from 19 political parties have written to the German Ambassador seeking to get baby Ariha repatriated early to India. Ariha has been in German foster care for 20 months. Her parents, Dhara and Bhavesh Shah from Mumbai, have been tirelessly advocating for the repatriation of their baby.

Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shashi Tharoor, Mahua Moitra, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Priyanka Chaturvedi are among the MPs who have signed the letter sent to the German Ambassador.

The German authorities had taken custody of Ariha Shah on September 23, 2021, when she was seven months old, alleging that the parents harassed her.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Ariha’s continued stay in the German foster care and “infringement” of her social, cultural and linguistic rights is of deep concern to the government of India and the parents.

Who is Baby Ariha and what's her story?

Baby Ariha's story took an unexpected turn when she was placed in foster care in Germany. After a lengthy legal process, it was determined that the best interests of Ariha would be served by being placed in a loving foster family who could provide her with the care and support she needed.

Foster car system in Germany

The foster care system in Germany is designed to ensure the well-being and development of children who cannot live with their biological parents. It claims to prioritise the best interests of the child, ensuring that they have every opportunity to reach their full potential.

Foster families undergo a rigorous screening process to ensure they are capable of providing a nurturing and stable environment for the child. Once placed in foster care, children receive ongoing support and supervision from social workers and other professionals.

While the specifics of Ariha's foster care experience remain unknown, it is hoped that she is receiving the love and care she deserves in her new family, as she continues her remarkable journey of growth and development.