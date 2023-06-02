 CM Shinde writes to External Affairs Ministry seeking assistance in repatriating stranded baby Ariha Shah from Germany
CM Shinde writes to External Affairs Ministry seeking assistance in repatriating stranded baby Ariha Shah from Germany

Although the ministry has already been involved, the parents are requesting renewed efforts, including direct interaction with the German government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

The case of Baby Ariha Shaha, an Indian child stranded in a foster home in Germany for the past twenty months, has garnered attention and concern. Her parents, Dhara and Bhavesh Shah from Mumbai, have been tirelessly advocating for the repatriation of their baby. The parents recently met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and sought his help. He wrote a letter to the External Affairs Ministry, highlighting their genuine case. Although the ministry has already been involved, the parents are requesting renewed efforts, including direct interaction with the German government.

Background of the Case

Baby Ariha Shaha has been separated from her parents and placed in a foster home in Germany for an extended period. The distressed and anxious parents have been actively pursuing their case, emphasizing the urgency of reuniting with their child. Recognizing the significance of their plea, the parents have shared information about similar cases involving Indian babies enduring comparable tragic situations in foreign countries.

Renewed Appeal to the External Affairs Ministry

CM Shinde urged the External Affairs Minister to take further action in resolving this matter. The ministry's previous intervention has been acknowledged, but a renewed effort is sought to address the situation with the German government. The parents believe that direct engagement at the highest level will help convey the urgency and complexity of their case.

Letter written by CM Shinde

Letter written by CM Shinde | Twitter

Request for an In-Person Appointment

In addition to appealing for escalated efforts, CM Shinde requester an in-person appointment with the External Affairs Minister on behalf of the parents. They hope to share their concerns and provide detailed information regarding the circumstances surrounding their child's separation and the challenges they face. The parents--Dhara Shah and Bhavesh Shah--have provided contact details expressing their willingness to meet and discuss their case further.

Seeking Justice and Repatriation

The parents are optimistic that the intervention of the External Affairs Ministry will lead to a just resolution, enabling the repatriation of their baby from Germany. Their heartfelt plea reflects the anguish experienced by families facing similar situations, highlighting the need for swift action to safeguard the well-being and reunification of Indian children stranded abroad.

