500 bouncers for Bageshwar Baba’s security on Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad: Controversial self-proclaimed godman Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, is set to hold a "divine durbar" in Gujarat. He will be accompanied by 500 bouncers and 2,000 volunteers for security. The Congress party has labeled him as a "fake."

The two-day event will take place in Ahmedabad on May 29 and 30, followed by another two-day session in Rajkot at the Race Course. Bageshwar Baba, seen as a youth icon by his followers, is also planning a durbar in Surat.

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela criticised Shastri, accusing him of being a "propagandist for the BJP" and engaging in divisive politics under the guise of religion. Vaghela claimed that Shastri's alleged miracles were being propagated by the saffron brigade.

Pratap Dudhat, a young Congress member, humorously urged Shastri to use his divine power to increase cotton prices for farmers, a promise previously made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 but not fulfilled.

Purushottam Piparia, CEO of Rajkot Commercial Cooperative Bank, challenged the Baba on social media to expose the narcotics infiltration racket in Gujarat. Piparia offered a reward of Rs 5 lakh if Shastri could provide such information, while also accusing him of promoting superstition through the misuse of "vashikaran."