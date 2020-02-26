50-year-old man killed, 17 others injured in cylinder blast in west Delhi's Naraina

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was killed and 17 others were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in one of the shanties near Sonia Gandhi Camp in west Delhi's Naraina area on Wednesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service Official said.

A call about the blast was received at 6.04 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. Four shanties collapsed due to the explosion, a senior fire official said.