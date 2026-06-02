'50 TMC MLAs Set To Revolt, Stake Claim To Party': Ex-TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta's Explosive Claim

A fresh political storm appears to be brewing within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after suspended party leader Riju Dutta claimed that around 50 MLAs are backing a faction led by expelled legislator Ritabrata Bandopadhyay and could soon stake claim to being the "real" TMC.

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Speaking to ANI, Dutta alleged that several MLAs recently met at a hotel and later held discussions at an MLA hostel. He claimed that the group, led by Bandopadhyay, planned to approach the Assembly Speaker with three demands: recognition as the legitimate Trinamool Congress, appointment of Bandopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition, and control of the party's election symbol.

Drawing parallels with the political developments that led to the split in Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Dutta said, "The Shiv Sena Maharashtra model is currently in effect in Bengal."

He also launched a sharp attack on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, alleging that leaders brought into the party under his leadership had "stabbed the party in the back." Dutta further claimed there was widespread resentment within the party against Abhishek Banerjee and asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had underestimated the extent of the discontent.

His remarks came a day after the TMC expelled MLAs Ritabrata Bandopadhyay and Sandipan Saha with immediate effect, citing anti-party activities and conduct prejudicial to the organisation's interests. The party also accused the two legislators of repeatedly skipping meetings convened by the authorised leadership despite being elected on TMC tickets.