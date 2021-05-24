50 mucormycosis surgeries in 60 hours

Jaipur

A team of government doctors in Jaipur has done a phenomenal job by performing 50 surgeries of mucormycosis in 60 hours. This surgery marathon was done in the ENT dept of SMS Medical College in Jaipur.

The SMS’s mucormycosis ward has 120 patients; the number is rising every day. Doctors decided to perform non-stop surgeries to contain the fungal load in serious patients. up to 4 teams conducted the surgeries. This surgery marathon started on Friday at 8 am and continued till Sunday evening. Doctors performed 50 surgeries during the time. 5 surgeries were performed on Monday. Each surgery took up to 2 hours.

Senior professor of ENT dept Dr Pawan Singhal said, “Not every patient needs a surgery but no treatment works well till we remove the dead, necrosed tissue or involved part. The surgery is called endoscopic debridement/orbital clearance.” He said early debridement removes the dead necrotic tissue so fungal load decreases and chances of local and distant spread reduce.