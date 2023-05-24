5-time MLA UT Khader unanimously elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Former minister and 5-time MLA UT Khader was on Wednesday unanimously elected the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker RV Deshpande conducted the proceedings relating to the election.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed the name of Khader, which was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Khader will be the 23rd Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the first Muslim to hold the post.

The 54-year-old is the second-youngest Speaker of the Assembly after KR Ramesh Kumar, who became the Speaker at age 43 in 1994 when HD Deve Gowda was the chief minister.

