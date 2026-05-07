5 BJP Workers Injured In Bomb Attack Near RG Kar Rape Victim's Mothers’s Residence In West Bengal

West Bengal, where people voted out Mamata Banerjee's TMC and gave a thumping mandate to the BJP to form the government in the state, was rocked by post-poll violence. Since the results day, several political workers across the political spectrum have been killed.

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In the latest incident, five BJP supporters sustained injuries in a bomb attack in the Panihati area of North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night, according to media reports.

This came hours after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath was allegedly shot dead by bike-borne assailants.

Following the killing, the BJP accused the TMC of resorting to retaliatory violence. According to reports, unidentified men hurled crude bombs near St Xavier’s Institution in Panihati, injuring at least five BJP workers. The spot is near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim.

The injured were rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for treatment. According to reports, the incident took place on Dutta Road in Ward No. 2 of Panihati when bombs were hurled at BJP workers interacting with residents.

The BJP alleged that the attackers had links to the ruling TMC. However, the TMC denied the allegations. Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are collecting CCTV footage from the locality to identify the accused.