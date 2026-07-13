5 Assam Rifles Personnel Injured In IED Blast In Nagaland | X - @KipgenPaup31428

Guwahati, July 13: Five personnel of the Assam Rifles, including an officer, were injured in a suspected IED blast targeting their vehicle in Chümoukedima district of Nagaland on Sunday.

🚨Assam Rifles again targeted.



IED attack reported on Assam Rifles convoy at Khopanala, Chumoukedima, Nagaland.



Initial reports indicate 1 fatal, 3 non-fatal casualties among personnel. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/PutmEVvulY — Vantage Monitor (@Vantagemonitor) July 13, 2026

According to initial reports, the personnel had travelled to Sukhovi to attend an official conference. While returning, their white Bolero vehicle reached the 7th Mile area in Chümoukedima when an autorickshaw allegedly came close to it. A powerful explosion occurred moments later.

Preliminary findings indicate that the blast may have been caused by a remotely triggered explosive device, though the exact nature of the explosion is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

All five personnel sustained injuries. One of them is reported to be in critical condition, while the others are undergoing treatment.

Security agencies have launched an investigation into the incident. No insurgent group had claimed responsibility till the filing of this report.

The blast has raised security concerns in Nagaland, which has witnessed a relatively peaceful period in recent years.