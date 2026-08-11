48-Year-Old Woman Killed After BMW Hits Her In Delhi's Mehram Nagar, Driver Apprehended | Representational image

New Delhi, Aug 11: A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a speeding BMW car in Delhi's Mehram Nagar area on Tuesday, following which angry locals blocked a road, officials said.

Woman killed in road accident

The deceased was identified as Jaiwanti, who worked as a house help, they said, adding the car driver has been apprehended. According to police, the accident occurred at around 12 noon when Jaiwanti was crossing the road at a zebra crossing to go home for lunch. The impact was severe and the woman died on the spot.

An official said that a case has been registered and legal action has been initiated. The driver of the BMW allegedly involved in the accident was identified as Deepak (38), a resident of Pratap Nagar in Mandoli.

"We have apprehended the driver and further investigation is in progress," he said.

Protest disrupts traffic

After the accident, local villagers gathered and blocked the road in protest, disrupting traffic movement in the area. Heavy police force, including paramilitary, was deployed to maintain law and order.

Police said that a PCR call reported that a car had hit a woman, after which they immediately reached the spot and found that the victim had already been shifted to DDU Hospital, where she was declared dead.

"During initial inquiry, the deceased was identified as Jaiwanti, a resident of East Mehram Nagar. It was revealed that while she was on the road, she was suddenly hit by the car," said the officer.

Police said that Deepak has been working as a driver for the last six months and was returning from the airport alone when the accident occurred.

Family seeks justice

The victim's daughter-in-law said that her mother-in-law was returning home when the car hit her and fled the spot.

"She was returning home when the car hit her. We rushed to the spot after receiving the information and found her lying on the road. My husband immediately took her to the hospital and informed the police. We want justice for her," she said.

She further said that her husband had died around five years ago, and she had been earning for the family since then.

Jaiwanti's daughter alleged that the accused driver fled the spot after hitting her mother.

"The driver fled after hitting my mother. We wanted to meet him and ask him why he was driving so fast and why he did not slow down while passing through the area. If he had been driving carefully and at a controlled speed, perhaps this tragedy could have been avoided," she said.

Safety concerns raised

The victim's son said she was returning home for lunch when the accident took place and alleged that the stretch had witnessed several accidents in the past.

"Several incidents have taken place in this area earlier as well. Many of us have complained to authorities about the need for a speed breaker or traffic signals because vehicles often pass through this stretch at high speed," he said.

"We have been told that the accused driver has been arrested, but he fled from the spot after hitting my mother. He could have at least taken her to a nearby hospital or called for medical assistance.

"Had my mother received timely treatment, her life might have been saved. Instead, she was left bleeding on the road. We want strict action against the driver and justice for my mother," he said.

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Traffic affected near airport

Following the accident and subsequent protest by villagers, traffic movement was affected near the Terminal-3 (T-3) of IGI Airport and adjoining areas.

"Due to a fatal road accident at Mehram Nagar, opposite Police Colony, the road stretch between NSG Red Light and T-3 is presently closed due to obstruction by local villagers," Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

The traffic police had advised commuters to take alternative routes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)