Delhi Govt Schools Face Leadership Crisis As 828 Principal, Vice-Principal Posts Remain Vacant |

New Delhi: As many as 828 posts of principals and vice-principals are vacant in Delhi government schools, according to a recent recruitment advertisement issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), with the Directorate of Education running around 1,090 government schools.

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According to a circular issued by DoE on Friday, the list shows 124 vacancies for principals and 704 for vice-principals in the government schools taking the total number of posts being filled through direct recruitment to 828.

It said applications were invited from July 25 to August 14 for the direct recruitment of 124 principals and 704 vice-principals in the Delhi government.

According to the Principal and Vice-Principal Government School Association, the sanctioned strength is 950 posts for principals and 1,670 posts for vice-principals.

The association said 50 per cent of the sanctioned posts in both categories are meant for direct recruitment through the UPSC, while the remaining posts are to be filled through promotion.

Of the 475 principal posts earmarked for direct recruitment, 124 are vacant, as reflected in the UPSC advertisement.

The association said around 250 posts under the promotional quota are filled, leaving around 225 vacant.

Similarly, of the 835 vice-principal posts earmarked for direct recruitment, 704 are vacant, according to the circular.

The association said around 400 posts under the promotional quota are currently being handled by ad-hoc vice-principals, leaving around 435 posts vacant.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)