47-Year-Old Kanpur Shopkeeper Dies After Being Brutally Attacked By 'Drunk' Men For Objecting To Roadside Urination

A 47-year-old shopkeeper died in Kanpur after allegedly being brutally assaulted by a group of youths when he objected to one of them urinating in the middle of the road. The incident took place near Om Chauraha in the Kakadev police station area on Saturday night and was captured on CCTV.

Argument breaks out over urination

According to the victim’s family, Amit Kumar, a resident of Naveen Nagar who ran a shop named Prem Ad, was returning home after closing his shop at around 11 pm. A group of youths were allegedly drinking near the intersection when one of them began urinating on the road. Amit reportedly objected, following which an argument broke out.

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The youths allegedly surrounded Amit and began assaulting him. His son, Rudra Pratap Singh, said the attackers abused his father before others in the group joined the assault. When bystanders attempted to intervene, they were allegedly also beaten and threatened. During the attack, Amit was repeatedly struck on the head with a brick, leaving him seriously injured.

Shopkeeper dies during treatment

Local residents informed the police by calling the emergency helpline 112. Amit was initially taken to a nearby private hospital and was later referred to Anurag Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He died during treatment on Monday evening, two days after the assault.

Police examine CCTV footage

Following the incident, police examined CCTV footage from the area. The footage reportedly shows four youths assaulting Amit amid a crowd. Police have taken the footage into custody and are working to identify the suspects.

Kakadev station house officer Dharmendra Ram said a case had been registered on the basis of the family’s complaint. He said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused, who would be sent to jail once apprehended.