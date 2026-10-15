45-Year Age Gap, One-Year Romance: 75-Year-Old Man To Marry 30-Year-Old Woman In Uttar Pradesh | X @Sachingupta

A 75-year-old man, Ramsugar, is set to marry 30-year-old Rani Rajput in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district after the two reportedly fell in love around a year ago. The couple has already completed their ring ceremony, while the wedding is scheduled to take place after Navratri.

According to the details shared online, Rani, who creates Reels on Instagram, used to visit Ramsugar's house to meet his daughter. During these visits, the two reportedly grew closer, and their friendship eventually blossomed into love.

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A video featuring the couple has been circulating on social media, showing them looking happy as family members and loved ones surround them. The video has drawn attention online because of the significant age difference between the two.

Netizens React To The Marriage

The couple's decision to get married sparked a range of reactions on X, with some users congratulating them while others made light-hearted comments about the unusual age gap.

The account JAT World congratulated the couple, writing, “Heartiest congratulations to the newlywed couple,” accompanied by flower and celebration emojis. Another user, Nitesh Mishra, joked about Ramsugar's name, writing, “Ramsugar ❌ Sugar Daddy ✅,” followed by laughing emojis.

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Other users appeared surprised by the relationship. One asked, “Is love truly blind?” while another commented in Hindi, “Hum log naujawan ka kya hoga bhai,” expressing concern about what this means for younger people. One user also remarked, “Pyar andha hota h aaj dekh bhi liya,” suggesting that the situation exemplified the saying that love is blind.

Meanwhile, another user questioned the financial aspect of the relationship, asking, “How much is the property of the 70-year-old dude,” reflecting the speculation surrounding the couple's considerable age difference.