India

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:16 PM IST

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Guwahati

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake hit around 1 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 13:12:15 IST, Lat: 26.07 and Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 38km WSW of Guwahati, Assam," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Rajasthan's Jalore.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 01:44 PM IST
