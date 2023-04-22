40 Rajasthanis stranded in Sudan

Sudan battles intensify on third day; civilian deaths reach 97 | AP

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday provided a list of more than 40 Rajasthanis, stranded in violence-hit Sudan to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Also, the Resident Commissioner’s Office in Delhi has provided the helpline numbers for Rajasthanis in Sudan.

Meeting held with MEA officials

According to officials, ACS (coordination) cum chief resident commissioner Shubhra Singh has requested non-resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) to contact the helpline numbers provided on social media channels and the website of the Rajasthan Foundation. The RC office is collaborating with the MEA and local authorities to extend full support and make necessary arrangements for the stranded Rajasthanis. Those who require assistance can contact the helpline numbers at +91 83060 09838, 0141-2229111, and 011-23070807.

Bikaner House Resident commissioner Dhiraj Srivastava and commissioner (Rajasthan Foundation) attended a meeting with MEA officials in the national capital to discuss the current situation and ensure all Rajasthanis in Sudan receive the necessary assistance. “The state government is committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens in the conflict zone and will work with NRR mitras to support those affected by the conflict in Sudan,” he added.

A list of 161 stranded persons in Sudan, including 40 Rajasthanis, and their contact numbers have been provided to the MEA. The Rajasthan Foundation, with the assistance of Non-Resident Rajasthanis from neighboring countries, provided these details and Rajasthan was possibly the first state to share authentic information with the MEA.