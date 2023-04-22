Indian nationals among citizens to arrive safely from Sudan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministry releases statement | File/ Representative Image

Indians, as well as people from other nations, arrived safely from Sudan, including diplomats and international officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said in a statement on Saturday.

The Sudanese army had earlier said that it was coordinating efforts to evacuate diplomats of various countries from Sudan on military aircraft, as the bloody fighting that has engulfed the vast African nation entered its second week.

The Sudan crisis

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary RSF, under the direction of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, engaged in fierce fighting last Saturday in Sudan.

Although the two were once partners, tensions between them developed amid talks to incorporate the RSF into the nation's military as part of preparations to reestablish a civilian government.

Fighting continued in Khartoum on Friday, even though the Sudanese army said it had reached an understanding with the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for a three-day ceasefire to allow civilians to observe the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr. The RSF announced earlier in the day that a 72-hour ceasefire had been reached in observance of Eid.

