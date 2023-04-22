 Indian nationals among citizens to arrive safely from Sudan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministry releases statement
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian nationals among citizens to arrive safely from Sudan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministry releases statement

Indian nationals among citizens to arrive safely from Sudan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministry releases statement

The Sudanese army had earlier said that it was coordinating efforts to evacuate diplomats of various countries from Sudan on military aircraft, as the bloody fighting that has engulfed the vast African nation entered its second week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Indian nationals among citizens to arrive safely from Sudan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministry releases statement | File/ Representative Image

Indians, as well as people from other nations, arrived safely from Sudan, including diplomats and international officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said in a statement on Saturday.

The Sudanese army had earlier said that it was coordinating efforts to evacuate diplomats of various countries from Sudan on military aircraft, as the bloody fighting that has engulfed the vast African nation entered its second week.

The Sudan crisis

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary RSF, under the direction of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, engaged in fierce fighting last Saturday in Sudan.

Although the two were once partners, tensions between them developed amid talks to incorporate the RSF into the nation's military as part of preparations to reestablish a civilian government.

Fighting continued in Khartoum on Friday, even though the Sudanese army said it had reached an understanding with the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for a three-day ceasefire to allow civilians to observe the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr. The RSF announced earlier in the day that a 72-hour ceasefire had been reached in observance of Eid.

Read Also
Sudan Army agrees to assist in evacuation of foreign nationals
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian nationals among citizens to arrive safely from Sudan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministry releases...

Indian nationals among citizens to arrive safely from Sudan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministry releases...

Sudan Army agrees to assist in evacuation of foreign nationals

Sudan Army agrees to assist in evacuation of foreign nationals

US: First class Delta passenger assaults flight attendant, kisses crew; arrested

US: First class Delta passenger assaults flight attendant, kisses crew; arrested

World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle emphasises individuals to work together to save 'Mother Earth'

World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle emphasises individuals to work together to save 'Mother Earth'

WATCH: Crying baby on flight triggers passenger to yell at onboard staff; here's what Southwest...

WATCH: Crying baby on flight triggers passenger to yell at onboard staff; here's what Southwest...