‘4 Men Were Drunk’: Woman’s Brother Alleges Chase, Abuse Before Gurugram Hit-And-Run

A woman named Sia was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident near Golf Course Road in Gurugram after four men in a car, who were allegedly drunk, chased her vehicle and made abusive gestures before sideswiping it and fleeing, her brother and lawyer said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sia’s brother said the incident took place between 7:30 am and 8 am on Sunday. He said Sia initially attributed her discomfort to body pain from the gym and did not immediately inform their parents about the incident.

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According to her brother, Sia called him shortly after the accident and initially told him that there had been an accident. He said he first assumed that she had slipped, but she later explained that her vehicle had been hit by another car.

The brother alleged that the occupants of the car had been chasing Sia and making abusive gestures. He said she could be seen in a video signalling the occupants to maintain their distance. However, they allegedly rolled down their window and continued making offensive gestures before sideswiping her vehicle.

“There were four people in the vehicle, and all of them were drunk,” he told ANI, adding that the men may have been drinking since the previous night.

Sia’s advocate, Abhishek Chauhan, said he was in the process of filing a complaint over the incident. He alleged that the four men had earlier tried to tease Sia before deliberately hitting her vehicle and speeding away.

Chauhan said provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) would apply to the case. He added that an FIR had been registered in Gurugram and that further legal action was being pursued.

Sia’s father said he learnt about the accident only about an hour before speaking to ANI and expressed relief that his daughter had not suffered serious injuries. He questioned why she had not informed the family immediately after reaching home.

Sia’s family said she was experiencing trauma following the incident and that they would pursue further legal action.