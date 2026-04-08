4 Dawoodi Bohra Family Members Killed In Midnight Crash On Bharatmala Highway After Tempo Tyre Burst |

Surat: A devastating late-night road accident on the Bharatmala Express Highway near Dastan village in Palsana taluka of Surat district claimed the lives of four members of the same family, leaving their hometown in deep mourning.

According to police, the victims — residents of Khambhat in Anand district — were returning home after medical treatment in Mumbai when tragedy struck. Their Eco car rammed into a stationary Eicher tempo parked on the highway after the tempo suffered a tyre burst.

Surat Rural DYSP H.L. Rathod confirmed the sequence of events. “An accident took place on the Bharatmala Express Highway late last night near Dastan village. The tempo’s tyre burst and it was parked on the road when the car coming from behind collided with it, killing four people on the spot,” he said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, leaving no chance of survival for the occupants. The victims belonged to the Dawoodi Bohra community and were residents of Kadarpura Mohalla in Khambhat. Their sudden death has sent shockwaves through the local community.

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Police from Palsana rushed to the accident site immediately after receiving information about the crash. The incident led to a long traffic jam on the busy highway, disrupting vehicular movement for hours.

Officials shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death. Investigations are underway to determine further details and ensure traffic safety compliance on the expressway.

“This is a tragic loss of an entire family. We are investigating all aspects of the accident,” a police official said.