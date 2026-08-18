4 Ayodhya Cyber Crime Police Personnel Arrested In Rajasthan ACB Bribery Trap | X - socialistmamta

Jaipur, Aug 18: Acting on the instructions of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters, the anti-corruption agency's Sikar unit on Tuesday conducted a trap operation and arrested four police personnel from the Cyber Crime Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,80,000 from the complainant.

The arrested personnel are Sub-Inspector Yashwant Singh, Constables Pawan Tripathi, Sohanlal, and Gaurav Charag.

Bribe demand verified

Govind Gupta, Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, said that a complaint was received alleging that the accused police personnel were demanding a bribe in exchange for removing the complainant's brother's name from a case, registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ayodhya.

Following the complaint, verification of the alleged bribe demand was conducted on Monday.

During the verification, Constable Gaurav Charag allegedly demanded Rs 4,00,000 from the complainant.

Read Also Former Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh Dies At 67, BJP Leaders Pay Tributes

Following negotiations, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 2,80,000. After the demand was verified, a trap operation was conducted on Tuesday under the supervision of ACB Jaipur Deputy Inspector General Rameshwar Singh and led by ACB Sikar Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar and Police Inspector Subhash Meel, along with their team.

Police personnel arrested

During the operation, in the presence of the other accused personnel, Sub-Inspector Yashwant Singh and Constables Pawan Tripathi, Sohanlal, and Gaurav Charag, Constable Sohanlal allegedly accepted Rs 2,80,000 from the complainant.

The ACB team subsequently arrested all four accused police personnel.

Questioning of the accused and further proceedings are underway under the supervision of ACB Additional Director General Smita Srivastava and Inspector General of Police S. Parimala.

Also Watch:

Further probe underway

The ACB will register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and conduct further investigation in the matter.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau appeals to the public to contribute to the campaign against corruption by contacting its 24x7 toll-free helpline at '1064' or WhatsApp helpline at 94135-02834.

The ACB will provide full assistance in ensuring that legitimate public work is carried out.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)