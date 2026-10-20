'31 Sewer And Septic Tank Cleaning Deaths Reported In 2026, Compensation Fully Paid In Only 9 Cases': NCSK Data

NCSK figures reveal a gap in compensation payments for sewer and septic tank cleaning deaths, with only nine of 31 cases fully compensated in 2026 | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 20, 2026: As many as 31 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in India so far in 2026, but compensation has been fully paid in only nine cases, according to data released by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK).

Haryana recorded the highest number of deaths this year at eight, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with six each. Uttar Pradesh reported three fatalities, while Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded two deaths each.

51 Deaths Reported In 2025, Compensation Paid In 28 Cases

According to the commission’s figures, 51 deaths were reported in 2025, with compensation fully paid in 28 cases. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of fatalities that year at 10, followed by Haryana and Delhi with seven each.

In 2024, 54 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks, and compensation was fully paid in 43 cases.

773 Deaths Recorded Between 2016 And 2026

The NCSK data revealed that 773 deaths were recorded over the 11-year period from 2016 to 2026, with compensation fully paid in 677 cases.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths during this period at 100 each, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 98, Gujarat with 86 and Haryana with 85.

2019 Recorded Highest Annual Death Toll

The year-wise figures showed that 2019 recorded the highest number of deaths during the 11-year period, with 131 fatalities. This was followed by 2017, when 113 deaths were reported, and 2022, which recorded 88 deaths.

The commission said it compiled the figures using information received from district and police authorities, state governments, government departments and other official sources.

It also takes cognisance of incidents reported by print and electronic media, Safai Karamchari organisations, civil society groups and individuals.

NCSK Says Data Is Subject To Revision

The commission clarified that its figures are dynamic and may be revised as fresh information becomes available.

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It further stated that it has no statutory mandate to register or maintain a comprehensive database of all sewer and septic tank-related deaths.

The NCSK also said it does not operate a dedicated online portal to maintain such records.

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