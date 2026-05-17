30 Rounds In 10 Seconds: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home In Haryana's Jhajjar; Opposition Parties Attack BJP Govt Over Law & Order - VIDEO

The Opposition parties on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana over deteriorating law and order following a viral shootout video from Jhajjar and the recent murder of a woman in Karnal.

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The opposition parties shared a video on social media allegedly showing armed men stepping out of a car and firing multiple rounds at a youth in Subana village of Jhajjar district. According to reports, over 30 rounds were fired within 10 seconds. The deceased was identified as Hitesh alias Golu. Reports claimed that a social media post linked the murder to the gang of gangster Rohit Godara, which purportedly took responsibility for the killing.

In a post on X, Congress described the incident as evidence of “jungle raj” in Haryana, alleging that murders, kidnappings and open firing had become common under BJP rule. The party accused the government of failing to control criminals and allowing fear to spread among citizens.

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The AAP also attacked Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, alleging that criminals no longer feared the law. AAP leader Anurag Dhanda claimed the state government had completely failed to maintain law and order.

Earlier, Dhanda had also shared a video related to the Karnal shooting incident in which a woman was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight, calling Haryana one of the worst-performing states in women’s safety.