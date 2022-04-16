30 days of AAP govt in Punjab: Free 300-unit monthly power supply from July 1

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would provide 300 units monthly free electricity supply to every household in Punjab from July 1. This was one of the several pre-poll promises made by AAP before it stormed to power in the February assembly election.

Even as chief minister Bhagwant Mann made this announcement through a video message on social media on Saturday, the entire regional media was galore with state government advertisements marking it as ``30 days report card’’ of the AAP government also highlighting some of its major decisions since it came to power on March 16. These also included - one-MLA one pension, withdrawal of excess security from all MLAs, 100% procurement, up-gradation of rehabilitation centres for drug addicts, the release of over Rs 101 crore compensation to farmers, and direction to private schools against increasing fees.

Elaborating upon the free power scheme, Mann said that backward caste and below poverty line (BPL) households, as well as freedom fighters, would also get the same 300 free units. They used to get 200 units earlier. It may be recalled that Punjab currently also provides free electricity to the agricultural sector.

He said that the households that consume more than 600 units of electricity in two months, for example - 640 units or 645 units – would need to pay only for the extra 40 or 45 units that they consumed. "We would soon be coming out with all the details about this decision," he said.

According to information, he has already met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and discussed with him the financial details and dynamics of the said scheme. Meanwhile, Mann and a team of his officials are also likely to visit Delhi schools Monday to see their functioning.

Last month, in its first decision, the Punjab cabinet announced it would provide a total of 25,000 government jobs. Mann has also announced an anti-corruption helpline through a WhatsApp number.

It may be recalled that the AAP had made a landslide victory in the February 20 assembly election winning 92 of the state’s total 117 seats. The Congress - which was ridden with internal strife won 18, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), three, its ally BSP, one, the BJP, two, and only one independent candidate could win.

Almost all the tall leaders of Congress, SAD, and BJP and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh who had floated his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) ahead of polls, faced the drubbing.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:07 PM IST