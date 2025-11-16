3 Maoists, Including Notorious Commander Madvi Deva, Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

IANS (Representative Image)

A major anti-Naxal operation is underway in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district, where an intense encounter broke out early Sunday between security forces and Maoists. According to initial reports, three hardcore Naxals have been killed, though an official confirmation is awaited as intermittent firing continues from both sides.

The gunfight erupted in the dense forests between Bhejji and Chintagufa after a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team launched a search operation based on credible intelligence about Maoist presence in the Tumalpád forest and hilly terrain. As the DRG personnel advanced, Maoists lying in ambush opened heavy fire, prompting a swift counter-response from the forces.

Among the slain rebels is Madvi Deva, a notorious janmilitia commander and sniper. Two female Maoists, Podium Gangi and Sodi Gangi, both carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each, were also killed. Security personnel have recovered a .303 rifle, BGL launchers, and a large cache of ammunition from the encounter site.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said a search operation is still underway to prevent the militants from fleeing. Bastar IG Sundarraj described the action as a “major blow” to the Maoist organisation, asserting that Maoism in Bastar is now in its final phase. He noted that 233 Maoists have been neutralised in Bastar in 2025 so far.

This is the second major Naxal encounter this month; on November 11, six Maoists were eliminated in Bijapur district.