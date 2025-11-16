 3 Maoists, Including Notorious Commander Madvi Deva, Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia3 Maoists, Including Notorious Commander Madvi Deva, Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

3 Maoists, Including Notorious Commander Madvi Deva, Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said a search operation is still underway to prevent the militants from fleeing. Bastar IG Sundarraj described the action as a “major blow” to the Maoist organisation, asserting that Maoism in Bastar is now in its final phase. He noted that 233 Maoists have been neutralised in Bastar in 2025 so far.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
IANS (Representative Image)

A major anti-Naxal operation is underway in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district, where an intense encounter broke out early Sunday between security forces and Maoists. According to initial reports, three hardcore Naxals have been killed, though an official confirmation is awaited as intermittent firing continues from both sides.

The gunfight erupted in the dense forests between Bhejji and Chintagufa after a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team launched a search operation based on credible intelligence about Maoist presence in the Tumalpád forest and hilly terrain. As the DRG personnel advanced, Maoists lying in ambush opened heavy fire, prompting a swift counter-response from the forces.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma District
article-image

Among the slain rebels is Madvi Deva, a notorious janmilitia commander and sniper. Two female Maoists, Podium Gangi and Sodi Gangi, both carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each, were also killed. Security personnel have recovered a .303 rifle, BGL launchers, and a large cache of ammunition from the encounter site.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said a search operation is still underway to prevent the militants from fleeing. Bastar IG Sundarraj described the action as a “major blow” to the Maoist organisation, asserting that Maoism in Bastar is now in its final phase. He noted that 233 Maoists have been neutralised in Bastar in 2025 so far.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan: Lahore Tops Global Pollution Index As Hazardous Smog Engulfs Punjab
Pakistan: Lahore Tops Global Pollution Index As Hazardous Smog Engulfs Punjab
China Lashes Out At Philippines Over Joint Drills With US, Japan
China Lashes Out At Philippines Over Joint Drills With US, Japan
IND vs SA 1st Test: Washington Sundar Left In Disbelief As Team India Collapse To 30-Run Defeat At Eden Gardens; Video
IND vs SA 1st Test: Washington Sundar Left In Disbelief As Team India Collapse To 30-Run Defeat At Eden Gardens; Video
Maharashtra: Beed NCP Leader Yogesh Kshirsagar Joins BJP In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra: Beed NCP Leader Yogesh Kshirsagar Joins BJP In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis

This is the second major Naxal encounter this month; on November 11, six Maoists were eliminated in Bijapur district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

3 Maoists, Including Notorious Commander Madvi Deva, Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In Chhattisgarh's...

3 Maoists, Including Notorious Commander Madvi Deva, Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In Chhattisgarh's...

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Says RSS Taking Legal Permission For Route March ‘First Time In...

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Says RSS Taking Legal Permission For Route March ‘First Time In...

'Insult To My Sister Is Unbearable': Tej Pratap Yadav Comes In Support Of Rohini Acharya

'Insult To My Sister Is Unbearable': Tej Pratap Yadav Comes In Support Of Rohini Acharya

Congress To Review Electoral Roll Revision In 12 States Amid Bihar Poll Setback

Congress To Review Electoral Roll Revision In 12 States Amid Bihar Poll Setback

'Would Win More Seats If Bihar Elections Were Free & Fair': BSP Chief Mayawati After Win In Ramgarh...

'Would Win More Seats If Bihar Elections Were Free & Fair': BSP Chief Mayawati After Win In Ramgarh...