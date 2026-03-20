3 Linked To Mule Account Gang Held, ₹20 Lakh Frozen In Bank Accounts, Crypto Worth 5100 USDT Recovered

Chandigarh: Punjab police’s Cyber Crime Division on Friday claimed to have busted a gang involved in facilitating the opening and supply of current bank accounts - commonly known as mule accounts - to cyber fraudsters for routing, layering, and settlement of defrauded funds, with the arrest of three persons from Mohali.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the accused were identified as Gurjeet Singh, Raman Rai and Sukhdev Singh, all natives of Fazilka district, who were operating from a rented room in Phase 5, Mohali, under the name “Brother Traders” to arrange and supply current bank accounts for cyber fraud activities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police teams have frozen approximately Rs20 lakh in bank accounts linked to the gang, while, 23 ATM cards, two laptops, seven mobile phones, five SIM cards, forged bank/KYC documents including 14 cheque books and Udyam certificates, six stamps, and crypto currency worth 5100 USDT were recovered from their possession, he said.

Also Watch:

“The bank accounts were opened using forged and morphed documents and to evade scrutiny, the accused had rented a room in Mohali where they staged a fake business setup, including changing hoardings as required and keeping Ayurvedic products to create the impression of a genuine enterprise,” he added.

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP), Cyber Crime, V Neeraja said that the investigation revealed that the accused persons are directly linked to Chinese nationals through Telegram, providing them with bank accounts and receiving profits in USDT crypto currency.