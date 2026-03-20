Haryana Rajya Sabha Poll: Congress Issues Show-cause Notice To 5th MLA For 'Cross-voting'

Jarnail Singh |

Chandigarh: The Congress on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the fifth MLA, Jarnail Singh, in connection with the alleged cross-voting in the March 16 Haryana Rajya Sabha elections for seats.

The party had earlier issued similar show-cause notices to four other MLAs - Shaili Chaudhary, MLA from Naraingarh, Renu Bala, Sadhaura (SC), Mohammad Ilyas, Punhana and Mohammad Israil, an MLA from Hathin – for the alleged cross-voting.

According to party information, the MLA from Ratia, Jarnail Singh has also been asked, like the four others, to reply within seven days else he will face further action as per the party constitution.

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The said five legislators are accused of having voted in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal in the said election.

The notice read ``it has been brought to the notice of the party leadership that during the recently held Rajya Sabha election, you have allegedly cast your vote in a manner contrary to the prescribed procedure and the official direction issued by the party, resulting in the cancellation/invalidity of your vote. The aforesaid act, if established, appears to be a deliberate deviation intended to defeat the party’s official position and constitutes a serious breach of party discipline. Such conduct amounts to anti-party activities and undermines the unity, integrity and ideological commitments of the party. It is also clear violation of the party constitution, rules and established norms.

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It may be recalled that while BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia won comfortably, Congress nominee Karamvir Boudh won by a whisker despite having numbers.

For record, while Mohammad Ilyas is a five-time MLA, Mohammad Israil, Jarnail Singh, Shaili and Renu are second time MLAs.