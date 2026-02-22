3 JeM Terrorists Killed In Kishtwar Encounter Under Op Trashi-I

Three terrorists of Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday, the Army’s White Knight Corps said.

The operation, codenamed Trashi-I, was launched in the Passerkut area of the Chatroo belt following specific intelligence inputs from J&K Police, the Intelligence Bureau and other agencies. Troops of the Counter-Intelligence Force (Delta), operating under the White Knight Corps, carried out the joint action along with police and the CRPF.

According to the Army, contact was re-established with the terrorists around 11 am in difficult terrain after earlier engagement. The ultras, who were hiding in a mud house at the foothills, opened fire on advancing troops, triggering a fierce gunbattle. The structure caught fire during the exchange, and the bodies of the three terrorists were later recovered in a charred condition.

Preliminary assessments suggest that one of the slain terrorists is Saifullah, a senior JeM commander believed to have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir nearly five years ago. He was allegedly involved in several attacks, including a July 2024 assault that left four soldiers dead.

Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition were seized from the site. The Army said the pursuit continues to ensure complete sanitisation of the area. With Sunday’s operation, seven JeM terrorists have been neutralised in separate encounters in the Jammu region this year.